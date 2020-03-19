All public worship in churches suspended until further notice

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:25 IST

PUNE The Poona diocese on Wednesday has requested all the devotees to pray at homes and practice self isolation against the background of positive cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) being reported.

In view of the rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic, mass and worship in the diocese of Poona in the presence of the faithful have been suspended till further notice. Let us manifest our solidarity with the authorities and also with all humanity because coronavirus is a threat to humanity, said an advisory issued by the Bishop of Poona Thomas Dabre.

The diocese of Poona has 40 churches in its care, spread across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Miraj and Sangli.

Bishop Dabre said, “Devotees should say no to public worship and pray at homes and practice self isolation. We are not stopping any one from coming to the church, but instead appealing to devotees to pray alone instead of gathering together in one place.”

“One has to comply with the law and keep away from contagion, that is the main test for all. Our fundamental duty is to avoid contact and we cannot compromise on the duty of our government authorities and doctors who are advising for our well being,” said Bishop Dabre.

“Here in the diocese of Poona, we have to take certain unprecedented steps. Holy mass, liturgy, stations of the cross, public congregational worship, are all so dear to us. For us they are very precious and so it is very reluctantly that I am suspending them as of now. This is out of respect for human life which is God’s most precious gift to us,” said the bishop.

“It is also a manifestation of our cooperation and solidarity with world leaders, that we are implementing these measures with immediate effect in the churches in our Diocese of Poona. However, this is not to stop prayers, worship and veneration. We should pray all the more to almighty God for the removal of coronavirus,”he added.

The diocese had earlier issued comprehensive guidelines to all churches and chapels to conduct prayers and mass while making provision for hand sanitizers at entrances and to avoid embraces, among other measures.

Similarly, the Maitri Family, inspired and guided by Maitreya Dadashreeji is holding a virtual global prayer for humanity to eradicate Covid-19. According to their devotees, this is in wake of the current scenario they are calling believers, agnostics and atheists alike to join forces with humanity for a global prayer to eradicate the Covid-19 on March 22 at 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm or from 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm.