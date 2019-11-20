e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

All-women gang burgles Model Town clothing store

CCTV footage shows them filling 10 bags with suits, turbans worth ₹30L, fleeing in 30 minutes

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police investigating at the clothing store that was burgled in Model Town on Wednesday.
Police investigating at the clothing store that was burgled in Model Town on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
         

 

A gang of around 15 women stole suits and turbans worth ₹30 lakh from a clothing store in Model Town on Wednesday. 

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the store, Colours N Tones. The footage shows the women breaking the locks of the shutter and going inside, while two stayed outside. Those inside filled 10 bags with suits and turbans and passed them to the ones outside.   

Store owner Jaspal Singh said the women broke in around 5.30am and left at 6am. “As of now, around 500 suits and turbans worth ₹30 lakh are missing,” he said.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said, “We are investigating. The accused are yet to be identified. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the SHO said.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities