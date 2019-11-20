All-women gang burgles Model Town clothing store

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:37 IST

A gang of around 15 women stole suits and turbans worth ₹30 lakh from a clothing store in Model Town on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the store, Colours N Tones. The footage shows the women breaking the locks of the shutter and going inside, while two stayed outside. Those inside filled 10 bags with suits and turbans and passed them to the ones outside.

Store owner Jaspal Singh said the women broke in around 5.30am and left at 6am. “As of now, around 500 suits and turbans worth ₹30 lakh are missing,” he said.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said, “We are investigating. The accused are yet to be identified. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the SHO said.