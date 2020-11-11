e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / All-women self-help group join hands with garment unit in Ludhiana

All-women self-help group join hands with garment unit in Ludhiana

The garment unit will get their products manufactured by the SHG while also providing them with marketing support throughout the process of production.

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Women from a self-help group in Noorpur Bet, a small hamlet situated by the bank of Satluj amidst trails of paddy field, are set to embark on an entrepreneurial journey with a garment unit of the district. The self-help group called Baba Jhandewalan comprises 15 members from Noorpur Bet with the youngest one being 20 years old.

The business centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ludhiana ADC(D), Sandeep Kumar and Neeti Jain, director of Neva Garments in presence of village panchayat among others.

“There cannot be a better time to invest in livelihood programmes. especially because rural expenditure is at an all-time low due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sandeep Kumar.

The garment unit will get their products manufactured by the SHG while also providing them with necessary handholding for a month and marketing support throughout the process of production. This comes at a time when the city has seen a mass exodus of workers due to the pandemic.

A member of the SHG said, “It is time we stop saying we are not ready to become an entrepreneur, we will learn on the go as we do things and we are not scared to fail and learn.”

This project is conceptualised and executed with the efforts of district development fellow, Aishwarya Dixit who has been appointed by the state government in Ludhiana.

top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In