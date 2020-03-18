e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Alleged paramour arrested for woman’s murder

Alleged paramour arrested for woman’s murder

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The Pune police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman.

The incident took place on March 12. The accused has been identified as Prem Jodharam Mali, 32 a resident of Mula road, Khadki. The victim has been identified as Reshma Sharma, 30. Her body was found by her husband in their home on March 12.

According to the police Sharma was having an extramarital affair with Mali. The husband found her body after he returned from an outstation trip.

Police Naik Sachin Jadhav of Unit 1 of crime branch on Wednesday received information that the man Samarth police station officials were looking for was spotted in Swargate.

Mali was caught by the police at 1pm on Wednesday in Swargate. He confessed to having murdered the victim after they had a fight.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station in the matter.

top news
Coronavirus an unprecedented threat and opportunity, says WHO chief
Coronavirus an unprecedented threat and opportunity, says WHO chief
Rajya Sabha elections: 37 elected unopposed; election to 18 other seats on March 26
Rajya Sabha elections: 37 elected unopposed; election to 18 other seats on March 26
Covid-19 Live: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM on March 19
Covid-19 Live: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM on March 19
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities