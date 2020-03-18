Alleged paramour arrested for woman’s murder

cities

Pune The Pune police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman.

The incident took place on March 12. The accused has been identified as Prem Jodharam Mali, 32 a resident of Mula road, Khadki. The victim has been identified as Reshma Sharma, 30. Her body was found by her husband in their home on March 12.

According to the police Sharma was having an extramarital affair with Mali. The husband found her body after he returned from an outstation trip.

Police Naik Sachin Jadhav of Unit 1 of crime branch on Wednesday received information that the man Samarth police station officials were looking for was spotted in Swargate.

Mali was caught by the police at 1pm on Wednesday in Swargate. He confessed to having murdered the victim after they had a fight.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station in the matter.