Home / Cities / Allow business in mixed land use areas, Ludhiana industrialists urge Punjab govt

Allow business in mixed land use areas, Ludhiana industrialists urge Punjab govt

They say as such units are situated in houses, the owners do not need to move out for work.

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Punjab government has already allowed industrial activity in rural areas, designated industrial estates and focal points.
With the government allowing industrial activity in rural areas, designated industrial estates and focal points, the small-scale industry has also sought permission to operate factories situated in mixed land use areas, where these are often situated in houses.

Thousands of units are located in 72 mixed land use areas in the city, including Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri, Chet Nagar, Ram Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar, Partap Nagar and New Janta Nagar, where owners run the units without employing any workers.

“As these units are situated in houses, the owners do not need to move out. What could be safer than that?” asked Jaswinder Thukral, president of the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA).

Thukral said, “The government is permitting industrialists to ferry labourers in dedicated vehicles, but even then there are chances that the virus might spread. However, it is totally safe if small industrialists run the unit situated in their own house.”

He said, “Around 70% of the units registered with the JNSSMA only modified the products supplied to them by large industrial units and are paid for the job. The large industry can transport the material in and out through dedicated vehicles.”

“Allowing these units to operate will help revive the small-scale industry, which is reeling under losses due to the lockdown,” said Thukral.

Association seneral secretary Shavinder Singh Hunjan and senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Kalsi said, “The government should also allow small industries to function without prior permission, as obtaining it will be a tedious process.”

