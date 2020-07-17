e-paper
Allow wholesale fruit, veg markets to function in second phase of lockdown: APMC

Allow wholesale fruit, veg markets to function in second phase of lockdown: APMC

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:30 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The officials of the Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) have asked the district administration and municipal commissioner to allow the functioning of wholesale vegetable and grocery markets in the second phase of the lockdown.

BJ Deshmukh, APMC administrator, Pune, said, “As per the district administration’s lockdown order, the vegetable, grocery and wholesale markets are closed. But as the district administration has announced that it will allow essential service in the second phase between 8 am to noon, we have asked them to allow us to function.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar while announcing the lockdown had said that some relaxations will be given from July 18 midnight and essential services like groceries and vegetables will be allowed, but a detailed order for the same will be published by the administration

Deshmukh said, “We have asked the municipal commissioner to provide us with proper guidelines to function. Also, it is not possible to wrap up the market in four hours.”

He said guidelines will be issued to traders after getting clarification from the district administration and municipal commissioner.

