Home / Cities / Ambala: Three of family reported Covid-19 positive by private lab test negative again

Ambala: Three of family reported Covid-19 positive by private lab test negative again

They were the contacts of Panchkula doctor who had been treating a positive patient.

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:38 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

Three of a family, belonging to the Shahzadpur block of Ambala, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, have been tested negative in their third report, officials said on Tuesday.

They were the contacts of Panchkula doctor who had been treating a positive patient.

Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep said, “Three persons of a family have now tested negative in subsequent reports after their samples were sent for testing at government labs. We’ve sent their samples again on Tuesday for confirmation.”

On being asked whether the area will still be declared a containment zone, he said, “Yes, the officials of the health department will take more samples as many persons in the area had visited the doctor in Panchkula. The restrictions in the area will continue for some time. The same process will continue in the new colony, industrial area of Ambala Cantonment where the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) worker resides.”

The worker had tested positive on Saturday as per the reports of the said Gurugram private lab. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

All the patients had tested positive on Saturday and Sunday as per the reports of a private lab based in Gurugram after which the areas were declared containment zone and SOPs (standard operating procedure) were followed and more samples were taken. But within 24 hours, they all were tested negative in the reports from a government lab leading to questions on the disparity in such a short time.

Taking stock of the situation, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered an inquiry after four patients tested negative within 24 hours of being declared infected and banned Covid-19 testing at the private lab.

