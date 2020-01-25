Ambernath landfill plans bio-mining to clear waste

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:07 IST

Ambernath civic council may soon have an effective solid waste management system.

Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) has plans to bio-mine the garbage transported to the dump yard. It has appointed a company to do the work through a screening machine, that has a capacity to segregate the waste at the dump yard into three categories — compost, plastic and stones.

Bio-mining is segregation of waste to separate sand that can be used for agriculture and dry waste that will be sent to factories to be used as fuel. After completion of the entire process, the land becomes vacant and can be used for implementing other projects.“Presently, the trial run of the machine is going on,” said Suresh Patil, health officer, AMC. The cost of the project is ₹2.85 crore. The civic body said it will take around eight months to clear the dump yard.

“In a day, around 500-600 cubic metres of waste can be segregated by the machine. This is one of the effective ways to clear the waste and we can also use the compost for agriculture purpose. We have not planned on how to use the land after clearing,” added Patil.

With the use of a JCB the waste dumped at the site is lifted and put into the input panel of the machine. The waste is processed and segregated and then thrown out through three different output panels of the machine.

Located in Ambernath (East) along Badlapur pipeline road, the dumping ground which sprawls over 30 acres has been a burning issue for over a decade. Residents have protested against it several times.

Around 100 families living around the Ambernath dumping ground have been complaining of bad odour, and health hazard because of smoke released from the piled-up waste.

The Ambernath dumping ground caught major fire on several occasions releasing thick smoke in the nearby area.

“When the dump yard catches fire, we can’t open the windows as smoke is thick. The entire area stinks,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, who lives in Shiv Shakti chawl, near the dump yard.

Residents are not convinced by the AMC move.

Satyajit Burman, founder of Ambernath Citizens Forum, said, “The dump yard is almost 40 years old. How can one machine clear the entire waste within a small span of time? Even if they have started clearing the waste, there should be no an alternative site for dumping waste.”