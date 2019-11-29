e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Ambivli RoB to be ready by April 2020, assures KDMC

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:37 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
The long-awaited construction of Ambivli road overbridge (RoB) is now slated to be completed by April 2020. The project has been delayed for the past eight years owing to land acquisition issues.

The construction of this bridge has been undertaken by the Railways and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). “The construction of the RoB at Ambivli railway station has been delayed since the past eight to nine years. However, the part of the bridge which falls under the railway authority was completed a few years back. The remaining part that comes under the civic body was stalled due to land acquisition issues,” said an official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

The 840-metre-long RoB project was announced in 2009. Hence, the long delay in completion of the RoB has caused inconvenience to commuters.

“The construction of RoB was halted for a long period due to land acquisition issue as six-seven private landowners were involved in the area allotted for the RoB. Hence, resolving the acquisition process took long,” said an official from the city engineering department, KDMC.

The ₹33-crore project has crossed eight deadlines, since 2010. “The construction of RoB was proposed to resolve the issue of railway crossing of vehicles, which leads to the traffic jams and disturb the schedule of local services by running late. We hope the concerned authorities will complete this project by the latest deadline announced by them,” said Shyam Ubale, resident of Ambivli and railway activist.

Until 2018, only 94m of the RoB was completed. On the remaining part, only pillars and girders were placed.“The construction work is on and it will be completed by April 2020,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

“Once the construction work of this RoB is completed, the Railways will soon shut down the level-crossing at Ambivli railway station,” said an official from CR, Mumbai.

