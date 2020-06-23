Amid border tensions, HP villages close to China grappling with poor phone connectivity

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:52 IST

At a time when tensions between China and India have flared up, poor cellular connectivity in the tribal villages of Kinnaur, especially those close to the international border, has become a concern for the residents.

Days after the violent face-off between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the authorities have suspended mobile services in border areas of Kinnaur district, including Namgia village, which is just 13km from the international border.

Signal issues are also being witnessed in Chango, Shalkar, Sumra Hango, Kunu Charnag and Asang Nesang villages.

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the main mobile phone service provider in these villages. In Shalkar, Jio had erected a mobile relay tower but left the work halfway after the lockdown was enforced. Other mobile service providers are yet to start erecting their towers.

“Government talks high of digital India, but our plight is still worse. The country has reached the moon, but we are still lacking internet connectivity in the region,” said Puran Chand, head of Kunnu Charnag panchayat.

“We were already reeling under Covid-19, and now due to India-China standoff, things are tense at Kinnaur border. Children in border villages are unable to attend their online classes and complete their home work and assignments in the absence of internet connection,” says Hishey Negi of district disaster management authority.

Apart from this, due to low subscription rate and high spectrum cost, not many private cellular companies are keen on expanding their network in the region. Therefore, the government has urged BSNL to increase its mobile towers in the district.

The army has also been pressing for upgrading the communication network, particularly in Shalkar and Chango villages, located close to the China border.

Several army garrisons are located in remote and tribal areas of the district, and due to heavy snowfall, electricity supply often gets disrupted. As a result, they have to rely on diesel-run generators to meet their electricity needs and operate the communication systems.

When contacted, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Gopal Chand said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army are manning the border areas of the district. “The district administration is in constant touch with the military authorities and ensuring that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the border villages,” he said.