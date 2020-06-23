e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Amid border tensions, HP villages close to China grappling with poor phone connectivity

Amid border tensions, HP villages close to China grappling with poor phone connectivity

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:52 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

At a time when tensions between China and India have flared up, poor cellular connectivity in the tribal villages of Kinnaur, especially those close to the international border, has become a concern for the residents.

Days after the violent face-off between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the authorities have suspended mobile services in border areas of Kinnaur district, including Namgia village, which is just 13km from the international border.

Signal issues are also being witnessed in Chango, Shalkar, Sumra Hango, Kunu Charnag and Asang Nesang villages.

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the main mobile phone service provider in these villages. In Shalkar, Jio had erected a mobile relay tower but left the work halfway after the lockdown was enforced. Other mobile service providers are yet to start erecting their towers.

“Government talks high of digital India, but our plight is still worse. The country has reached the moon, but we are still lacking internet connectivity in the region,” said Puran Chand, head of Kunnu Charnag panchayat.

“We were already reeling under Covid-19, and now due to India-China standoff, things are tense at Kinnaur border. Children in border villages are unable to attend their online classes and complete their home work and assignments in the absence of internet connection,” says Hishey Negi of district disaster management authority.

Apart from this, due to low subscription rate and high spectrum cost, not many private cellular companies are keen on expanding their network in the region. Therefore, the government has urged BSNL to increase its mobile towers in the district.

The army has also been pressing for upgrading the communication network, particularly in Shalkar and Chango villages, located close to the China border.

Several army garrisons are located in remote and tribal areas of the district, and due to heavy snowfall, electricity supply often gets disrupted. As a result, they have to rely on diesel-run generators to meet their electricity needs and operate the communication systems.

When contacted, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Gopal Chand said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army are manning the border areas of the district. “The district administration is in constant touch with the military authorities and ensuring that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the border villages,” he said.

top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In