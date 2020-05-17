Amid lockdown, Ludhiana postal department receiving job requests on newly launched mobile app

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:51 IST

A mobile application that was launched by the department of posts for public convenience amid the coronavirus lockdown has turned into a job portal with many asking the department for work.

The mobile application, Postinfo, was introduced by the department on May 3 for the submission of requests by residents looking to avail various services for essential items. Through the app, an applicant can choose various services such as mail booking, mail delivery and finance services that are being carried out with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services and other online services. The application was introduced at a time when the department of posts has been acknowledged as an essential service by the government amid the lockdown.

Senior superintendent of post office, Ludhiana, Amanpreet Singh, said they are receiving around four to five job requests in the app on daily basis. “There is confusion among people regarding the features of this app as it has been recently introduced and not many are aware of it. I would like to clarify that the department of posts has not advertised any opening presently,” he said.

‘STAFF MAKING CLARIFICATION CALLS TO APPLICANTS’

Singh also said that the staff monitoring the service requests on the app has been making individual calls to those who put forth requests for work. “All the service requests made through the app are being addressed on priority. In case of job requests, our staff members call up the applicants and give clarification to them. Since May 3, around 153 requests have been addressed through the app in Ludhiana,” he said.

The postal official also said that nowadays, people have largely been making requests for money withdrawal with the help of AePS and medicine parcel orders.