Amit Malik to head Youth Cong, NSUI

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi The Congress on Tuesday appointed Amit Malik in charge of the party’s frontal organisations in the capital, in its bid to woo the youth ahead of the assembly elections next month.

Mailk, who headed the Youth Congress in Delhi, will be in-charge of both the Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Delhi, to spread the party’s policies and programmes among the young, a release by Delhi Congress’ chief, Subhash Chopra, stated.

The youth of Delhi and other parts of the country had moved away from the Congress in the wake of the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare in 2011-12.