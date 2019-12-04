e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Amit Malik to head Youth Cong, NSUI

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi The Congress on Tuesday appointed Amit Malik in charge of the party’s frontal organisations in the capital, in its bid to woo the youth ahead of the assembly elections next month.

Mailk, who headed the Youth Congress in Delhi, will be in-charge of both the Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Delhi, to spread the party’s policies and programmes among the young, a release by Delhi Congress’ chief, Subhash Chopra, stated.

The youth of Delhi and other parts of the country had moved away from the Congress in the wake of the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare in 2011-12.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities