Home / Cities / Amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters extended till Jan 26

Amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters extended till Jan 26

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:18 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation has okayed an extension for the amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters, till January 26, 2021.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We are getting lot of demand to extend the amnesty scheme. PMC got a good response for the scheme which was in place between October 2 and November 30.”

Rasne said, “An extension has been given till January 26. Citizens who pay the dues by December 31 will get a benefit of a 75 per cent rebate on the penalty amount. Citizens who pay the tax between January 1 to January 26 will get a 70 per cent rebate on the penalty amount.”

Rasne said, “Between October 2 and November 30, PMC had given an 80 per cent rebate on the penalty amount. PMC received around Rs350 crore in the first phase of the amnesty scheme. We are expecting more in the second phase.”

