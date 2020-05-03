e-paper
Amritsar: Border farmer booked as 2.3kg heroin seized from field

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 22:26 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The rural police have booked three persons, including a farmer, after the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 2.3kg heroin from his agricultural land situated across the India-Pakistan border fence on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pal Singh and his two accomplices Karaz Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Daoke village in Ajnala sub-division.

A case has been registered against the three under sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station.

Gharinda police station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh said, “An assistant commandant of BSF’s 71-batallion seized 4 parcels of heroin containing 2.3kg heroin from Pal’s land when he, along with Sukhdev and Karaz, was harvesting wheat on May 1.”

“The accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them,” the SHO said.

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
