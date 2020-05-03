Amritsar: Border farmer booked as 2.3kg heroin seized from field

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:26 IST

The rural police have booked three persons, including a farmer, after the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 2.3kg heroin from his agricultural land situated across the India-Pakistan border fence on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Pal Singh and his two accomplices Karaz Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Daoke village in Ajnala sub-division.

A case has been registered against the three under sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station.

Gharinda police station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh said, “An assistant commandant of BSF’s 71-batallion seized 4 parcels of heroin containing 2.3kg heroin from Pal’s land when he, along with Sukhdev and Karaz, was harvesting wheat on May 1.”

“The accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them,” the SHO said.