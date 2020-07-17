e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Amritsar court rejects bail plea of 3 docs accused in fake covid report scam

Amritsar court rejects bail plea of 3 docs accused in fake covid report scam

The racket had surfaced in June when at least four patients, reported to be covid-19 positive at the accused’s lab, turned out to be negative for the disease after retesting at the lab in Government Medical College, Amritsar

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
All six accused are absconding, with the other three withdrawing their bail applications.
All six accused are absconding, with the other three withdrawing their bail applications. (ANI)
         

Amritsar The court of additional sessions judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal rejected the bail pleas of Dr Robin Tuli, his wife Dr Ridham Tuli and Dr Mohinder Singh on Friday. The three, in collusion with three other doctors at a private hospital, are accused of preparing fake covid-19 positive reports at their laboratory, Tuli Diagnostic Centre (TDC), to fleece patients. All six accused are absconding, with the other three withdrawing their bail applications.

The racket had surfaced in June when at least four patients, reported to be covid-19 positive at the accused’s lab, turned out to be negative for the disease after retesting at the lab in Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar.

On June 23, the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the owner of TDC, Dr Tuli, his wife Dr Ridham, pathologist Dr Sanjay Piplani and Dr Mohinder Singh, for attempt to murder, fraud, criminal conspiracy and corruption. The vigilance had also booked EMC Super-Specialty hospital’s owner Dr Pawan Arora, and Dr Pankaj Soni for colluding with the lab.

Vigilance investigation also found that some of those declared covid-19 positive in a mala fide manner were admitted to the isolation ward of the EMC Hospital, where genuine patients were being treated. At least, three patients contracted infection due to this, it was claimed.

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “We are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.”

top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In