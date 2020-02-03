Amritsar jailbreak: 2 wardens, home guard arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:56 IST

Two wardens and a home guard were arrested on Monday in connection with the escape by three undertrials from the high-security Amritsar Central jail on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as wardens Samsher Singh and Dhir Singh, and home guard Kashmir Singh.

On Sunday, seven officials — two assistant jail superintendents, four wardens and a home guard — posted in the jail were suspended.

According to the jail officials, Samsher and Dhir were on duty at Block-2 of the jail, while Kashmir was ‘deployed’ at Tower 10 which is near the spot from where the inmates scaled the wall. “We have arrested two wardens and the home guard,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

Jalandhar divisional commissioner B Purushartha and additional director general of police (jails) PK Sinha started the probe. On Monday, Purushartha inspected the jail premises. “We will conclude the probe within a month,” said Purushartha. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had ordered the magisterial inquiry.

Meanwhile, there was no trace of the three escapees, identified as Vishal Kumar, a rape accused; Gurpreet Singh and Jarnail Singh (both brothers), accused of theft and dacoity.

DCP Bhullar said hunt was still on to nab the accused. According to sources, police teams raided their houses at their native villages in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Sources from the jail said the accused seem to have removed the bricks from the barrack wall in a gradual manner but the jail staff failed to detect it.