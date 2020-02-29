e-paper
Amritsar: Kidnapped girl found dead with bullet wound, old classmate held

Abductor had demanded ₹20 lakh ransom, says the victim’s family; suspect, a drug addict, studied with her when she was in school

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
An 18-year-old girl, abducted from Amritsar’s Ranjeet Avenue locality three days ago, was found dead with a gunshot wound on her head in an abandoned plot in the city on Friday night.

Police have arrested Lovepreet Singh (19) of Saidpur village in Ajnala sub-division, an old classmate of victim Anmol Kaur, a resident of Ajnala town in this connection.

The victim was abducted from near Vishal Mega Mart at Ranjeet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when she was on her way home after attending her training at a beauty salon on Lawrence Road.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint at the Ranjeet Avenue police station alleging that she was kidnapped by some unidentified persons. They had also alleged that the abductors had demanded ₹20 lakh ransom for her release. Her father Pargat Singh is a Punjab government employee. Anmol was the only child of her parents.

Ranjeet Avenue police station in-charge Robin Hans said, “The victim’s body was found on Loharka Road.”

Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) who is investigating the case, said the body was recovered after the arrest of Lovepreet who studied with the deceased when she was in school.

“We zeroed in on Lovepreet with the help of call details. During questioning, he revealed that he killed the girl on Wednesday soon after her abduction. Then he dumped her body at the plot. He abducted on the pretext of dropping her home. The accused is a drug addict and the abduction was executed for money. Also, he is unemployed.”

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) was registered against Lovepreet.

The victim’s body was handed over to her family after conducting post-mortem on it.

