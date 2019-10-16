AMU student found hanging in hostel room, incident sparks protest on campus

cities

Agra A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, sparking protests on the campus, police said.

The deceased, who had completed post-graduation in social work (MSW) and was preparing to pursue research, was found hanging in his room in Aftab Hostel. The police reached the campus and took the body for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, angry students staged a demonstration, alleging “delayed response” of the authorities to the incident, and damaged the car of SP (city) that reached the campus on information. More forces were deployed on the campus later, said sources.

A case was registered against six named students and 150 unidentified at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh, said SP (city) Abhishek Kumar.

Though the exact reason for the student’s extreme step was yet to be ascertained, sources revealed that he was disturbed over some family matter and had made comments like ‘I am glad to go’ on social media earlier during the day.

The incident came at a time when AMU administration was preparing for Sir Syed Day programme on Thursday.

“The 23-year-old youth had returned from his native place two days ago. He was alone in the room and it seems that he committed suicide by hanging himself. No suicide note was found and the Civil Lines police were informed,” informed Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson, AMU.

“The deceased’s family members have taken the body to their native place after the post-mortem examination on Wednesday. The university is peaceful and preparations are underway for Sir Syed Day celebrations on Thursday,” claimed Kidwai.

SP (city) Abhishek Kumar informed that he was at Shamshad Market near AMU on Tuesday night, when he received a call from the AMU proctor about the suicide and unrest amongst students.

“I went to the AMU hostel, and by then, the SO and CO had brought the body down. The students were angry, against the AMU administration for university officials not turning,” said SP (city) while talking to HT.

“With the police having done formalities, I began leaving the spot on students’ request. While I was moving away, a few miscreants among students pelted the car with stones, damaging window pane,” he added.

