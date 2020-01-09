AMU studentsprotest againstCAA, in supportof JNU peers

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:32 IST

Aligarh Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Thursday again staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and in support of JNU students, on the varsity campus near Bab-e-Syed gate here.

The students raised slogans of ‘Azadi’ and also condemned the attack on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, in which many were injured.

Earlier in the day, the students began gathering on the AMU campus and formed a human chain to express solidarity with JNU students. They were asked by the AMU management to avoid areas near the vice chancellor’s (VC) lodge and administrative block (as directed by the high court) where protests are not allowed. The students themselves made measurements to comply with court’s order.

Meanwhile, police force remained alert outside the AMU campus all through the protest and there was no untoward incident reported.

AMU students have been protesting against CAA for last about 25 days.