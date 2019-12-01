AMU Teachers’ Assn rejects NRC in present form

cities

AGRA The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association (AMUTA), in its general body meeting (GBM), rejected the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill in their present form.

Members of the teachers’ association stated that there were several discrepancies in the final draft of the NRC and thus other political parties and the country’s citizens needed to be consulted on this.

The meeting resolved to hold the NRC as being a politically motivated move.

“During the GBM on Saturday evening, apprehensions were raised that the NRC might target the largest minority community of the nation and this needed to be addressed before the exercise for implementation of NRC is carried out,” said Najmul Islam, honorary secretary, AMUTA.

“It would be a tough task for the poor, illiterate and migrants to go around proving their citizenship. In fact, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is an offshoot of the NRC exercise. The Bill appears to have little protection for largest minority community as well as for poor citizens of the country who don’t have relevant documents,” the GBM resolved.

It was resolved held that CAB should be subjected to more reasoning and deliberations by legislatures making law.

“Our nation already has stringent laws like Foreigners Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920 as well as Tribunals to detect, detain and deport all illegal migrants residing in the country and such the issue never required further legislation,” stated the members attending the GBM.

“The much hyped bogey of uncontrolled illegal migration is very easily covered by the existing laws hence the AMUTA resolved to reject the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill in the present form,” said Islam to sum up the resolution adopted by GBM of AMUTA.

