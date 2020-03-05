An embarrassment of extras as Prodigy stun fancied Dastur

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:59 IST

Prodigy Public School versus Sardar Dastur School

Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Quarter-finals; Toss: Prodigy Public School wins toss, opts to bat

Brief score: Prodigy Public School 129 for 9 in 19 overs (Tejas Patil 35 (40b); Aditya Deshpande 22 (31b); Vedant Dedge 2-19) beat Sardar Dastur School 112 all out in 18.4 overs (Dhruv Redkar 31 (24b); Jaiwardhan Dedge 15 (31b); Sagar Singh3-18)

Result: Prodigy Public School win by 17 runs

6.79 Run rate per over 6

16 Extras 36

10 Fours 6

0 Sixes 0

0 Dropped catches 2

0 Maiden overs 0

1 Misfields 4

Game changing moments:

Fielding makes the difference

Defending a small total of 129, Prodigy bowlers were bowling too many extras in the initial overs, but once the wicket of Sarthak Ghadge fell in the fifth over, tight fielding and good catching supported by disciplined bowling turned the tide. In last six overs, Prodigy boys showed great athleticism to save eight boundaries and it allowed them to keep the upper hand in the match.

Extras, in bulk

Dastur, who won all four previous matches, had their worst outing of the tournament. The team bowled 36 extras, which included 33 wides and 3 leg byes. It made the difference in the end.

Best batsman: Tejas Patil, Prodigy Public School

Left handed, one down; runs: 35; balls 40; 4s: 3; 6s; 0; strike rate: 87.5

“As a team we did decent batting today. I was focusing more on staying at the pitch and rotating the strike. We needed to score more runs.”

Best bowler: Sagar Singh, Prodigy Public School

Right-arm, medium pace, first change; overs 3.4; wickets 3; runs: 18; dot balls: 14; economy: 4.91

“Focus is on creating pressure with bowling dot balls. I generally keep pitching the ball in good length areas and it provides me the wickets.”

Captain’s corner

Sagar Singh, Prodigy Public School

“I am happy to win the match. Tomorrow we will be facing Symbiosis and we need to bat well against them.”

Sarthak Ghadge, Sardar Dastur School

“We bowled so many extras and it made the difference in the end. Thirty-six exrtra are too much and in the end we lost by 17 runs. Had we bowled better, we would have been chasing a target under 100.