Anandi Gopal named best film at Piff 2020

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:46 IST

PUNE The 18th Pune International Film Festival (Piff) drew to a close on Thursday, with Marathi film Anandi Gopal winning the best film category.

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans and produced by Mangesh Kulkarni, Shariq Patel, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishore Arora, the film Anandi Gopal was officially crowned with the ‘Sant Tukaram’ Best International Film award at the closing ceremony held at the NFAI.

The international jury at the festival comprised, among others, director Istvan Kovacs, 2018 Oscar winner from Germany, Lutz Konermann, and Malani Fonseka from Sri Lanka.

The award for Best Marathi Film Director went to Ajit Suryakant Wadikar for the film Y. Actor Lalit Prabhakar won the Best Marathi Film Actor.

The film Up Your Mother (original title: Tujhya Aaila), won three awards for Best Marathi Screenplay, cinematographer and a special jury award.

Actress Mukta Barve won the Best Marathi Film Actress award for the film ‘Y.

In the World Cinema competition, the best film was won by the Tunisian film A Son, directed by Mehdi M Barsaoui and produced by Marc Irmer and Habib Attia.

And the award goes to...

Short film

Indonesian film, A Piece Of Hope, directed by Syahreza Fahlevi

Director’s award to Alireza Ghasemi, Iranian director of the short film Better Than Neil Armstrong

Short animation

Best film (shared)

Mazayk’s Arc, Russian, directed by Tatyana Chernigovskaya

The steppes of Khazar, German, directed by Sofiia Melnyk

Tribal short films

The Mighty Gonts - Bricks of Chandagarh, directed by Viplav Subhash Shinde

Padkai, directed by Amar Melgiri

Rani Beti, directed by Dharma Wankhade