e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Anchor of US-based web channel booked for spreading rumour

Anchor of US-based web channel booked for spreading rumour

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ludhiana police on Tuesday booked an anchor of a US-based web channel for allegedly spreading rumours about people being admitted to hospitals as Covid-19 patients and being killed for their organs.

It was alleged that the anchor had uploaded a video on his web channel, Fastway TV USA, of accredited social health activists (ASHAs) being asked to get people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and getting paid ₹50,000 per patient.

An FIR against the unidentified news anchor has been registered at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station.

PAU station house officer (SHO) Paramdeep Singh said the police received the video, where the anchor was claiming that health activists in a village of Punjab were forcibly taking villagers to hospitals for ₹50,000 each patient.

“He (anchor) also claimed that the ASHAs were doing this without verifying if the person had symptoms associated with Covid-19 or not. The anchor also said that in hospitals, staff killed patients for their organs,” the SHO added.

He said the accused had tried to create panic among people by spreading rumours.

A case has been registered under sections 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to the orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In