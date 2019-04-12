Anil Sharma quits BJP cabinet in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh power minister Anil Sharma quit the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet on Friday, days after the Congress named his son Ashray Sharma as its candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha segment.Anil Sharma, however, did not resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party nor as a member of the legislative assembly.

Anil Sharma, along with his son Ashray and father Sukh Ram had switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. He won the Mandi Vidhan Sabha seat and became power minister in the BJP government.

Ever since, Congress named Ashray Sharma as its candidate from Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders were asking Anil Sharma to clear his stance. "I have handed over my resignation to the chief minister and have explained reasons to do so," Anil Sharma told Hindustan Times after tendering his resignation. "The CM in his speech at my native village on Thursday had made all kinds of accusations against me and my family, which indicated that he has lost faith in me," he said.

Anil Sharma clarified that he hasn't resigned from the BJP. "I am still a member of the BJP and an MLA. Let me make one thing clear that I will notneither campaign for the BJP nor for my son. I have repeatedly clarified my position," he said, adding that the decision of his father and son Ashray to join the Congress was their own.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday described the Sharma family as “political opportunists”. Speaking at BJP ST Cell meeting in Siraj assembly segment, Thakur said, “Even people of Mandi district are upset with his frequent floor crossing and will give him a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha election.”

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 23:46 IST