Anil Vij put on plasma therapy, under observation

Anil Vij put on plasma therapy, under observation

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 03:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Anil Vij
Anil Vij
         

A day after Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago, was shifted to Rohtak’s PGIMS, a team of doctors started the process of giving him plasma treatment on Sunday evening.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said a joint team of doctors from the institute, Medanta hospital and Delhi AIIMS are observing the health status of the minister.

“We have started the process of plasma transfusion under the supervision of PGIMS vice-chancellor OP Kalra. The minister is suffering from fever and cough. Doctors had administered a trial dose (either vaccine or placebo) of the indigenous vaccine to him in Ambala two weeks ago before he was tested positive. He is stable and fine now,” she added.

She said they had shifted the minister to a special ward at the PGIMS.

“We are closely monitoring his sugar level and blood pressure as the minister is diabetic,” she added.

Haryana on Sunday reported seven deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 2,717, while 990 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,52,392, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities linked to Covid-19 included two each from Gurugram and Hisar, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (275) and Faridabad (177).

Haryana has 9,875 active cases and a recovery rate of 95.01%. A total of 2,39,800 people in the state have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

