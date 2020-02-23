Annual meet: Veer naris take a walk down memory lane

cities

‘Jald hi milenge’ were the last words Amar Kaur heard from her husband Naik Teja Singh as he left home to join the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Little did either know that Teja would not be able to keep his promise and that he would be lifeless the next time she would lay eyes on him.

72-year-old Amar of village Hol in Khanna was one of the veer naris ( military widows) and the widows of veterans, who attended the Veer Nari Meet held at an army camp, near Jagraon Bridge, on Sunday.

The meet turned out to be a poignant one as the widows ended up recalling the last interaction they had with their husbands who lost their lives protecting the borders of the country.

The annual meet was organised by the Vajra Air Defence Brigade of Indian Army to felicitate veer naris and widows of veterans in Ludhiana district. Around 900 people, including 640 veer naris/widows of veterans and their dependents, attended the meet.

“In November 1971, my husband Teja Singh returned home on a month’s leave. However, 15 days into it, he received a telegram asking him to rush to join duty. I received no letter from him after that, only his body arrived home,” said Amar. Teja was deputed in the 8 Sikh Light Infantry. He was killed in action on December 12, 1971.

Surinder Kaur, 40, of village Sherewal in Jagraon was carrying a photograph of her husband sepoy Mahinder Singh. The two had only been married for a year when Mahinder who was on duty in Leh Ladakh lost his life.

“Around five days before his death, I received a letter, which said he was fine and will return home soon,” recalled Surinder. She was pregnant at that time. However, Surinder, did not let the tragedy hold her back . Her son, Baljinder Singh, 23, is also serving in the army and is deputed in the 16 Guard.

Bhajan Kaur lost her husband Naik Gurdial Singh during the Indo-China War of 1962: “He had only just returned to join duty after his leave when he was killed in action. It has been 58 years now,” she said.

Vajra Corps Army Wives Welfare Association zonal president Nandini Sharma was the chief guest. She asked all those present to solve the problems faced by the women pertaining to pension, benefits, entitlements and to ensure the placement of wards in different organisations.

Brigadier Manish Arora, station commander, said the annual meet had been held to maintain contact with the kith and kin of the ‘heroes of the Indian Army’.

A medical camp was also organised where specialists from both army and civil hospitals participated. Medical aids in terms of free wheelchairs, walking sticks, lumbar belts and cervical collars were also provided.A number of dignitaries from the corporate sector also extended their support to the cause. Students from Vajra Army School and BCM Arya School presented a cultural programme.