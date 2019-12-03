e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Another city resident duped of ₹10.3 lakh

Five out of total six accused reportedly own an automobile agency in Kerala, who had offered to sell a car to the victim at 33% discount

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Another city resident has lost ₹10.26 lakh to fraudsters, who trapped him by offering an SUV on discounted price. Five out of total six accused reportedly own an automobile agency in Kerala, who had offered to sell a car to the victim at 33% discount.

The victim, Vishal Kumar of Baba Gajja Jain Colony, had approached the police on July 15. The Moti Nagar police finally registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Naval Kishor of Ludhiana’s Durgapuri and Santosh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Mahadev, Gafoor and Naveen of Kerala. Vishal said Kishor had in March took him to Kerala, where he paid ₹10.26 lakh for a Hyundai Creta. He said after getting the money, the accused sought some time to get an NOC from the department concerned in order to send the car to Punjab. “However, they stopped responding to my calls after which I lodged a complaint with police,” he added.

ASI Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said efforts were on to nab the fraudsters.

top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities