Another city resident duped of ₹10.3 lakh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:47 IST

Another city resident has lost ₹10.26 lakh to fraudsters, who trapped him by offering an SUV on discounted price. Five out of total six accused reportedly own an automobile agency in Kerala, who had offered to sell a car to the victim at 33% discount.

The victim, Vishal Kumar of Baba Gajja Jain Colony, had approached the police on July 15. The Moti Nagar police finally registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Naval Kishor of Ludhiana’s Durgapuri and Santosh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Mahadev, Gafoor and Naveen of Kerala. Vishal said Kishor had in March took him to Kerala, where he paid ₹10.26 lakh for a Hyundai Creta. He said after getting the money, the accused sought some time to get an NOC from the department concerned in order to send the car to Punjab. “However, they stopped responding to my calls after which I lodged a complaint with police,” he added.

ASI Rachhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said efforts were on to nab the fraudsters.