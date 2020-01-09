e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Cities / Anti-CAA protest at Vashi

Anti-CAA protest at Vashi

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:28 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Various political parties and trusts came together for a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 people turned up for the protest holding placards against CAA and NRC.

“We all came together to express our discontent for CAA and NRC. We did carry the flag of Bahujan Kranti Morcha to support their bandh,” said Nizam Ali Shaikh, a protester.

