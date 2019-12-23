Anti-CAA protests hit holiday season tourism in Taj city

cities

Despite having been largely peaceful during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 protests witnessed in the region in the past few days, Agra has witnessed a sharp slowdown in its tourism sector, say experts. They say the violence that erupted across the state has cast a shadow on all tourism-related businesses of the Taj city this holiday season.

“Normally, Agra has a lot of visitors -- both domestic and foreign -- during Christmas and New Year. It’s the peak tourism season for the city. However, over the past few days, many hotel bookings have been cancelled. This is primarily due to the ongoing anti-CAA protests in various parts of the state. About 40-50% bookings have been cancelled by guests in different hotels,” said Sandeep Arora, president, Agra Tourism Development Foundation.

He said that not only hotels but restaurants and emporiums too were reporting a sharp reduction in business.

“We are also getting requests for cancellation of future bookings -- again both by domestic tourists and foreigners. Although we are trying to convince the guests that Agra is safe and there is no tension due to the elaborate safety arrangements put in place by the Agra administration and the police, it doesn’t seem to be working.”

Arora said that the tourists continued to be suspicious about their safety in the city, many citing the suspension of mobile internet services here.

Notably, mobile internet services were restored in Agra on Monday evening.

Rajeev Saxena, secretary, Tourism Guild of Agra, said the protests had resulted in around 60% loss to businesses in the tourism sector. “Now, the only solution to boost the sector is that the tourism minister should come forward and make a public declaration about ensuring the safety of tourists who would visit the city -- or any other place in Uttar Pradesh. Such a statement from a senior representative of the government would help reassure the tourists and reinvigorate the business that’s facing a slowdown,” he said.

A government-approved tour guide agreed with the tourism sector officials. “Last year, we had so much work from tour companies. I used to have advance bookings but now, I have to wait for calls. In November, I still got some work but since the start of December, there’s hardly been any booking.”

LOW FOOTFALL AT TAJ

A senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) deputed at the Taj Mahal admitted, on condition of anonymity, that there had been a steep fall in the footfall recorded at the Taj Mahal during the year-end holiday season.

“Last year, the average number of tickets sold on any day around Christmas or New Year would easily be around 40,000 or more, but this year, we are barely selling 25,000 tickets a day. So, the fall in the number of visitors is clearly visible. However, with restoration of mobile internet services on Monday, the situation may improve by year-end with more domestic tourists turning up. But then again, the loss caused by cancellation of bookings cannot be compensated,” he said.