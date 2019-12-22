Anti-CAA protests: UP Govt assessing loss of public property

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:57 IST

LUCKNOW While normalcy was yet to return to violence-hit districts across UP, the state authorities initiated the process to assess loss of public property during anti-CAA protests in around 20 districts and confiscate properties of trouble-makers to recover the amount.

Several two-wheelers, four-wheelers, roadways buses, police outposts and other public properties of different government departments, local bodies, public corporations and commoners were set ablaze and damaged during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across various districts since Thursday.

UP additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi on Sunday confirmed that the district magistrates (DM) had already been directed to act according to the Supreme Court order, stating that the loss should be recovered from political parties, organisations or any individuals who had called for agitation or procession that led to violence, arson or any type of damage to public properties.

The DMs will constitute teams under ADMs to evaluate property damaged in violence and list out people/organisations responsible for the losses to be recovered by auction of their properties, said Awasthi.

Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash had already issued the order on Saturday and formed four committees under ADM (east), ADM (west), ADM (trans-Gomti), ADM (administration).

The order reads that three ADMs will assess the losses to public property in their respective regions while ADM (administration) will assess losses in rural areas of the state capital.

A senior district administration official said the department concerned, local body, public corporation — the owners of the property— may file claims for realisation before the four ADMs nominated for the purpose.

On December 2, 2010, the Allahabad high court had ruled that the damage to public property shall be assessed and the department, local body, public corporation concerned — the owner of the property — shall file a claim for realisation of such amount from political parties or persons, before the competent authority, as nominated by the government in this regard. The court had cited Prevention of the Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

25 protestors identified in Rampur

The Rampur district administration is taking steps to attach properties of 25 people, identified as ones vandalising public properties during violent protests against changes in the citizenship law, said officials on Sunday.

“We have procured CCTV footage and so far identified 25 people involved in the violence. FIRs are being registered and the process has begun to attach their properties and further actions as needed,” Rampur district magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said.

He said around a dozen protestors were detained after stone pelting and arson during a bandh call in the city, but some of them were released after inquiry. “We are not holding back anyone involved in peaceful demonstrations, but those involved in the violence will be booked,” Singh said. (Inputs from agency)

Six people linked with PFI, SIMI arrested: UP Govt

Blaming “outsiders” for the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the UP government on Sunday said six people from West Bengal, associated with Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI, had been arrested, even as authorities “detained” a Trinamool Congress delegation at Lucknow airport when it was heading to meet the families of those killed in the clashes. Agency