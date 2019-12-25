Anti-CAA violence: Police release photos of ‘wanted’ accused

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:07 IST

AGRA The police in Braj region are identifying people involved in violence during anti-CAA protests on Friday and serving notices to the accused for realising damages caused to public property.

Firozabad, which saw three deaths during clashes, was the worst affected in this region. The police have served show-cause notices to 29 people for realising the amount of damage caused to public property.

“We have released photographs of about 100 people who were found active during the violence that disturbed the peace of Firozabad on Friday. Citizens are being asked to identify such people and communicate to the police. We have assured secrecy of identity of those coming forward to help the police,” stated A Satish Ganesh, inspector-general (Agra range).

“Besides giving phone numbers of SP (city), ASP (city) and city magistrate, we have also given landline numbers where people can call. We have appealed to citizens to behave in a responsible manner and help police in this exercise to bring the culprits to book,” he said.

“We have placed two photographs of each of those involved in violence -- one photo is showing them in action with stones in hand and the other is of their clear face for better identity. After we get the identity of these 100, other lists are also in the pipeline” added the IG.

“As many as 29 people involved in damaging public property have already been identified and they are being served show-cause notice. These notices are related to violence in areas under Rasoolpur police station of Firozabad city on December 20 where unlawful assembly was made in violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” stated Satish Ganesh while talking to HT on Wednesday.

The show-cause notices grant a week’s time to those named in the FIR to explain as to why they should not be held guilty of damaging public property and asked to compensate the damage.

Such action is not confined to Firozabad. In Aligarh also, photos have been released for identification of those involved in stone pelting in Shahjamal area last week.

“There was ruckus and stone pelting in Shahjamal area last weekend and thus photos are being released for identifying the nuisance makers who can be brought to book,” informed Anil Samania, circle officer (III) Aligarh.

These photos were collectively placed at prominent locations in Aligarh.