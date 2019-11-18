Appointment row at BHU: Protesting students recite Hanuman Chalisa

cities

Protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as an assistant professor in the department of Sahitya at the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vijnan, Banaras Hindu University, a group of students recited Hanuman Chalisa on Monday as a mark of protest. The students said their protest would continue until action was taken in the matter.

The students have been on sitting on a dharna near the residence of the BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar on the campus since November 7.

The BHU administration has already made it clear that the selection of Dr Firoz Khan has been done as per the rules.

The selection committee comprised visitor’s nominee, subject experts, dean of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vijnan, head of the department of Sahitya and OBC observer as members.

On the basis of the performance in the interview, the selection committee recommended Dr Khan for the post of assistant professor. Dr Khan is from Rajasthan.