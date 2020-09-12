e-paper
APT headquarters to be shifted from Shimla to Palampur: CM Jai Ram

APT headquarters to be shifted from Shimla to Palampur: CM Jai Ram

CM also said the DGP (intelligence) will operate from Dharamshala for effective functioning of police department

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the passing-out parade of the DSP and SI probationers at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh, in Kangra on Saturday.
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the passing-out parade of the DSP and SI probationers at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh, in Kangra on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Armed Police and Training (APT) headquarters will be shifted from Shimla to Palampur, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur announced on Saturday while presiding over the passing-out parade of deputy superintendent of police probationers (12th Batch) and sub-inspector probationers (8th Batch) at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh, Kangra.

The CM also said that the director general of police (DIG, intelligence) will operate from Dharamshala for better and effective functioning of the police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur also commended the institute for ensuring uninterrupted training of officers despite the pandemic. He said that working in the police force can be challenging but also extremely rewarding as the officers get to make a lot of difference within the community.

‘1,000 posts of constables approved’

The CM also said the state government has given its approval for filling up of 1,000 posts of police constables but the process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He announced that the training institute will receive ₹10 crore a year for the next five years for infrastructure development.

Thakur also inaugurated a residential building at the college, constructed at a cost of ₹1.75 crore, and announced another ₹1.37 crore from Disaster Management Fund for other activities.

On the occasion, Pranav Chauhan, who led the contingent during the parade, was adjudged the best DSP probationer while Navneet Saini was given the award among the sub-inspector probationers.

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said that in the last 25 years of its existence, Daroh police training college has produced some of the finest police officers in the state.

