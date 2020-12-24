e-paper
Arbitrary fees: Parents' forum protests against private schools in Himachal

Arbitrary fees: Parents’ forum protests against private schools in Himachal

The forum submitted a memorandum to director of education and warned of another protest if demands are not met.

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh Student Parents Forum on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of the directorate of education, Shimla, against the arbitrary fees charged by private schools in every district

They said that the state government should ask private schools to only charge tuition fees and immediately issue a notification to ban other charges being levied by them.

The forum also submitted a memorandum of their demands to the director of education who assured them of suitable action.

Forum’s convener Vijender Mehra accused the chief minister and the education minister of misleading parents and said that the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting is completely opposite of statements made by them regarding fees being charged by private schools.

“The committees made under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners are misleading as it will only benefit private schools while parents will continue to be exploited as this order will legalise all kinds of charges being levied by private schools,” said Mehra.

The forum has warned the director of education of another protest on December 28 if their demands are not fulfilled and has also appealed to people to boycott full fees that are being charged by private schools.

