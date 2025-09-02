Are schools closed today in Gurugram? What government advisory said

As heavy rainfall battered Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), including Gurugram, the district magistrate issued an advisory for all schools to conduct online classes on Tuesday. Waterlogging and traffic snarls due to incessant rainfall in Gurugram triggered a seven-kilometre-long traffic jam on Monday evening. (PTI)

The DM also noted that the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Gurugram on Tuesday, September 2. Follow live updates on today's weather

The advisory, issued on Monday night, said, "Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. India Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall for 02-09-2025."

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private Institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025."

The torrential rainfall in Gurugram resulted in severe waterlogging and traffic snarls, triggering a seven-kilometre-long jam and leaving people stuck at NH-28 for hours on end.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar conducted a late-night inspection of NH-48 and Sohna Road to assess the traffic and waterlogging situation, officials said.

The DC also posted the advisory on X and appealed to the public to cooperate with officials. "The district administration appeals to the public to exercise caution in view of the weather conditions, avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, and follow the administration's guidelines," the Gurugram DC wrote on X.

Delhi rain

Till 5:30 pm on Monday, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam reported 30.8 mm, Aya Nagar 48.9 mm and Lodhi Road 16.2 mm, the weather department said.

The Palam airport also reported the lowest visibility of 800 metres around 3 pm due to intense rainfall.

The continuous downpour also resulted in a below-average maximum temperature in the national capital at 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 notches below normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees less than usual.