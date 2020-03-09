Area within 3-km radius to be surveyed in case of positive Covid-19 case

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:37 IST

Gurugram: In its effort to contain the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) from spreading, members of the Gurugramrapid response team have been directed to survey areas in a three-kilometre radius of a confirmed case in the city.

In a state-level training session held in Panchkula on Monday, members of the rapid response team from all districts were given several directions on environmental decontamination, containing respiratory secretions, handling a Covid-19 patient in a hospital and biomedical waste management.

Till now, two cases have been reported in Gurugram — a 26-year-old Paytm employee, who worked at the company’s Gurugram office in Sector 54, and a 29-year old employee of a trading firm in Udyog Vihar. Both are Delhi residents.

Currently, both the offices are closed, after having been disinfected.

The health department has tracked 71 Paytm employees and 146 trading firm employees, who are staying in Gurugram to take keep a check on their health condition.

“Covid-19 virus can be prevented from spreading if it is handled at the first stage when a single person is tested positive. If not addressed timely, it can affect people in small clusters like residential areas and schools. Therefore, it has been advised to conduct the survey within a three-kilometre radius,” said a member of the district rapid response team.

According to the team member, medical staff in 19 primary health centres (PHCs) and 13 community health centres (CHCs) in urban areas will be trained to conduct the survey. “Employees at PHCs and CHCs are aware of their areas, so their participation in the containment strategy is crucial,” said the team member. On March 12, the team will be holding training at the district level with health centres staff.

Other members of the response team said people should wear masks only when they are coughing or sneezing. They said masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning. Touching of the mask should be avoided. Before putting on the mask, hands should be cleaned with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. It is to be ensured there are no gaps between the face and the mask.

Also, the mask has to be replaced when damp and single-use masks cannot be re-used. The front of the mask is not to be touched while removing it and it has to be discarded in a closed bin.