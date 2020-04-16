e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Arhtiyas unwilling to support procurement, oppose opening of new bank accounts

Arhtiyas unwilling to support procurement, oppose opening of new bank accounts

A letter issued on April 13 by the deputy director (procurement) of director food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to the general managers of seven private banks read that the state finance department has issued standing instructions to all the empanelled banks for opening new bank accounts of arhtiyas

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:05 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mustard produce arrives for procurement at Rohtak New grain market
Mustard produce arrives for procurement at Rohtak New grain market(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

With only four days left for wheat procurement to begin in all grain markets of the state, commission agents are unwilling to support the move as they want the government to clear their pending dues.

The arhtiyas also objected to the government’s notification issued to the private banks to open a new current bank account of all the commission agents to receive the payments for wheat procured by government agencies and for easy transfer of money to the farmers.

“The government has accepted only some of our demands. It did not give any clarification over the pending payments of ₹150 crore. Moreover, the commission agents are not ready to open fresh bank accounts for the online payment of wheat,” said Vikas Singhal, secretary of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association.

A letter issued on April 13 by the deputy director (procurement) of director food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to the general managers of seven private banks read that the state finance department has issued standing instructions to all the empanelled banks for opening new bank accounts of arhtiyas.

“You are, therefore, requested to open new current accounts of all the arhtiyas, who are not having bank accounts in the above mentioned banks, so that the payments to the farmers may be routed through these accounts via the e-kharid portal,” read the letter.

Singhal said that most of the arhtiyas in the state are unwilling to support the government as they already have bank accounts and there is no need to open new ones a week before the procurement.

Talking to Hindustan Times, additional chief secretary (ACS) food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, PK Das, said, “Yes, they have been told to open new accounts for the easy transfer of payments to farmers without any delay.”

“We don’t know why they were objecting to it as opening a new bank account takes only 20 minutes.

The procurement will begin from April 20 and they have enough time to open it as we have already instructed the banks to open these accounts without any further delay”, he added.

However, the government has already accepted the demand of the commission agents allowing them to make deductions from the payments of the farmers who had taken an advance from them.

On the pending payments, Das said, “As of now, I cannot provide the exact figure, but the amount is not ₹150 crore. Also, efforts were made to clear it.”

top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities