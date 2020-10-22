e-paper
Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from PNB branch in Jhajjar

Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from PNB branch in Jhajjar

The men, wearing black masks, came around 11am and took away the cash after brandishing guns at 20 customers and bank employees. They also allegedly fired a few rounds in the air.

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Cops outside the Machhrauli branch of PNB in Jhajjar on Wednesday.
Cops outside the Machhrauli branch of PNB in Jhajjar on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Five masked men looted Rs 7.11 lakh at gunpoint from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch at Jhajjar’s Machhrauli village on Wednesday.

The men, wearing black masks, came around 11am and took away the cash after brandishing guns at 20 customers and bank employees. They also allegedly fired a few rounds in the air.

As per eyewitnesses, the robbers snatched a weapon from the security guard before entering the bank.

“Three miscreants , who barged into the bank threatened the customers and bank staff . They also fired shots in the air outside the bank,” an eyewitness said. The robbers committed the crime in 7-8 minutes and fled the spot in motorcycles.

Jhajjar SP Himanshu Garg said five teams led by DSP Naresh Kumar have been formed to investigate the case and arrest the robbers, who are at large.

The entire episode was caught on closed-circuit television cameras installed in the bank.

