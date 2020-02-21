Arms Act amendment: Sell or get rid of extra weapons or face action, says Fatehgarh Sahib administration

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:26 IST

The district administration has issued orders stating that residents having more than two weapons on a single arms licence, should sell or get rid of the extra weapons within a month’s time or face strict action under the Arms Act.

An order was issued in this regard by the additional district magistrate. Recently, the department of home affairs and justice, central government, had amended the Arms Act and made it mandatory for ammunition licence holders to own not more than two fire arms on a single licence.

Jaspreet Singh, additional district magistrate, said, “Following the amendment in the Arms Act, I have issued orders for residents to get rid of the extra weapons. We have directed them to do so within a month. If they fail to comply with the orders, strict action will be taken against them under the Arms Act.”