Arms supplier arrested, arms and ammo seized

New Delhi: With the arrest of an alleged arms supplier, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cartel that allegedly supplied weapons to criminals across states. Police said they have recovered at least 500 cartridges and five pistols.

The arrested man was identified Kunwarpal, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they received information on Friday that a man from Garh Mukteshwar in UP would come near the Delhi Jal Board Office in Tahirpur to deliver a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition to one Shadab and one Sarik, residents of Sunder Nagari.

“On this, our team laid a trap near the identified spot and soon as Kunwarpal arrived, he was arrested. Upon searching him, we recovered five illegal, semi-automatic pistols and 500 live cartridges. 400 cartridges are of .32 bore and 100 are of .315 bore,” the officer said.

The DCP said Kunwarpal allegedly disclosed during interrogation that he has been in the arms supply business since more than five years. “He said he used to procured illegal firearms and ammunition from one Pradeep, a resident of Hasanpur in UP. He revealed he used to buy the semi-automatic pistols for ₹10,000 each and supplied them to criminal groups for ₹15,000 per pistol. He added that .32 bore live cartridges were bought for ₹200 per cartridge and .315 bore for ₹150 per cartridge. The cartridges were sold at a profit of about ₹50 to ₹100,” the officer said.

Yadav said Kunwarpal, who was into farming before he allegedly started supplying arms, said he entered the trade in order to earn easy money.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 21:40 IST