Army Institute of Law students go on strike

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:06 IST

Mohali Around 300 students, both male and female, of Army Institute of Law in Sector 68 here on Wednesday went on an indefinite strike against the college authorities over the alleged ‘arbitrary rules and administrative highhandedness’.

The issues that the students are up in arms against include strict code of conduct, arbitrary yearly fee hike, sub-standard food in hostels/canteen and lack of proper faculty.

The students are staging the round-the-clock indefinite protest at the institute’s lawns . They have put up placards in support of their demands.

The protesters said there was no elected student body in the college. “The authorities banned it. The student body is not elected and instead chosen by the faculty and administration. We want a democratically elected student body on the campus,” students said.

A student said that rules are too strict. “We are not allowed to move out of our hostels after 11pm, not even within the campus. It looks like a jail for us,” he said.

“Even the food delivery boys are not allowed to reach us after 11 pm. We are being harassed daily,” he said.

“The minimum attendance requirement is 85% against the normal figure of 70%.Entering the mess in bathroom slippers and not wishing can earn us a fine of ₹500 first time and ₹1,000 for repeating the offence,” said a student.

Students are also angry over the arbitrary fee hike every year. “They increase the fee by ₹10,000 every year. There is no accountability in the institute. The faculty is not proper,” said the protesters.

“We told the authorities to introduce a system of mock lecture for the new faculty members and then get feedback from the students, but nothing has happened so far,” they said.

Principal of the institute Tejinder Kaur said, “I invited the students for a meeting to resolve the issues but they didn’t listen”.

COLLEGE’s ‘CONTENTIOUS’ CODE OF CONDUCT

The Code also prohibits joint action by students — combined petitions, representations, agitations and strikes.

Students are required to pay proper compliments to staff members (faculty and administrative) as per the custom. Similar respect and compliments should be extended to senior students.

The management has the right to carry out surprise checks of rooms and possessions of the students in the college and hostels.

Hostellers are forbidden to possess or drive any four-wheeler till they reach the 7th semester.

No leave, other than leave on medical grounds, compassionate grounds (illness of close relative) will be granted. Granting leave to attend marriage of real brother and sister is the discretion of the principal.

