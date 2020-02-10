Arrest of duo helps Pune police recover 20 stolen vehicles

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:15 IST

The arrest of two men by the Pune police led to the recovery of 20 stolen vehicles from Pune, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Faraskhana police station.

The arrested duo have been identified as Santosh Vishnu Nagre, a resident of Bhekrainagar, Hadapsar, and Sagar Sharad Samgir, a resident of Veer village in Purandar taluka of Pune.

Upon investigation, the two were found to be in possession of 20 stolen vehicles. The vehicles were stolen from various parts of Pune.

Of the 20 vehicles, seven were reported stolen from Vimannagar area, two each from Hadapsar and Vishrantwadi and one each from Faraskhana, Kondhwa, Saswad, and Lonikand police stations. The owners of corresponding cases of five vehicles are yet to be found as they do not have registration number plates.

The vehicles include motorbikes as well as mopeds like Pulsar, Splendor and Activa.

The two arrived on a black Bajaj Pulsar in Ravivar peth to purchase a silver mace to be gifted at a local wrestling championship to be held in Veer village.

However, the police caught them before they could purchase the mace, based on information gathered by Hawaldar Shankar Kumbhar of Faraskhana police station.

“Upon investigation, the vehicles were found stored together in Veer,” said senior PI Kalaskar.

The police are on a lookout for the rightful owners of the five vehicles without registration numbers. The case is being investigated further by Faraskhana police station officials.