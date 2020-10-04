Arrested for assaulting ASI, woman thrashes another cop in Raikot police station

cities

A woman arrested for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) thrashed a lady constable in Raikot police station, police said on Sunday.

The woman, her two children and kin also tore the woman constable’s uniform.

The police have lodged an FIR against the woman identified as Madhu of Noora Mahi Mohalla of Raikot, her son Vansh, daughter Ravina and relative Jagsir Singh after arresting them.

The constable said that when they were questioning Madhu, her children and kin came to the police station and created a ruckus there. Her son had started recording a video of the incident on his mobile phone and when the woman constable asked him to stop recording, the accused started thrashing her.

The cop said that her son and kin also molested her. A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causes hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force used to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Raikot City police station.

On Friday, the woman had thrashed ASI Najar Singh and tore his uniform, during his visit to Noora Mahi Mohalla of Raikot. The woman was arrested and a case was lodged against the woman under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.