As Covid-19 cases rise, bus services in Ahmedabad suspended till further orders
Officials in Ahmedabad said on Wednesday that due to rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city, bus services of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System will remain suspended from Thursday, till further orders, according to news agency ANI.
“In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses’ operation to remain suspended from tomorrow until further orders,” reported ANI.
On Wednesday, Ahmedabad contributed 271 of Gujarat’s 1,122 new infections of the viral disease. The city also saw one related death, of the three fatalities reported in the western state. Wednesday also marks the first time since December last year that Gujarat logged more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases. Its caseload stands at 281,173, including 271,433 recoveries, 5,310 active cases and 4,430 deaths.
Surat reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases on the day, 353, followed by Ahmedabad, Vadodara (114) and Rajkot (112).
Earlier, the Gujarat government extended night curfew in these four major cities till March 31; the curfew was first imposed in November last year and has, since then, witnessed six extensions. However, this time, the night curfew will be in place from 10pm to 6am, as against the earlier 12am-6am.
“The state government has decided to impose a curfew from 10pm to 6am,” the government had said in an official statement.
The last three matches of the ongoing India vs England T20I series in Ahmedabad were also ordered to be played behind closed doors; initially, crowds up to 50% were allowed in the Narendra Modi Stadium for the five-match series. The third match was played on Tuesday, while the remaining two will be played on March 18 and 20.
(With agency inputs)
