As J&K HC steps in, help pours in for 122 destitute children in Jammu

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:36 IST

The J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) on Sunday stepped in to help the 122 children of Balgran, a home for the destitute here, after HT reported about their hardships on Sunday.

“Driven by a report by Hindustan Times on the difficulties being faced by the destitute children, JKSLSA, under the guidance of high court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal, decided to reach out to them,” said M K Sharma, JKSLSA member secretary.

Sharma said he spoke to A K Khajuria, president of the society managing Balgran’s affairs, and visited the home on Sunday morning to enquire about the availability of food and other essentials.

Following this, Sharma requested Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar to provide cereals, oil, ghee etc to the institution, who readily agreed and assured to drop the essentials at Balgran in a day or two.

Thanking HT for highlighting the issue, Balgran president A K Khajuria said, “We have received donations in kind as well as in cash thereafter. Balgran is highly grateful to HT. District social welfare officer supplied pulses, soap, atta (flour), rice etc as per instructions of the principal secretary and social welfare department director.”

The lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic had made life difficult for the destitute kids as donations had stopped coming in.

Majority of these children are orphans and have none to look after them.