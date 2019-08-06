As probe deadline nears end, CBI quizzes two docs, 5 others

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:39 IST

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the Rae Bareli accident case, on Tuesday questioned seven more people, including two doctors involved in the post-mortem examination of the Unnao rape survivor’s two aunts killed in the truck and car collision on July 28.

The rape survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

On August 1, the Supreme Court had given the CBI one week to complete the probe in the accident. The court had ruled that as an exception, the CBI could take another week for the probe, but in no circumstance shall the probe extend beyond a fortnight. At the request of the CBI, the apex court had halted transfer of the accident case to Delhi.

A police official privy to the investigation said the two doctors, from Rae Bareli and Lucknow, were called for questioning about the injuries caused to the two deceased. He said the post-mortem examination of the survivor’s aunt was conducted at the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow while her aunt’s sister’s post-mortem was conducted at Rae Bareli district hospital, on July 29.

The official said the doctors were questioned about their findings about the death of the two women.

Another police official said the CBI also questioned a Rae Bareli resident named Krishna, at whose place the truck, which had hit the survivor’s car, had unloaded red sand that he had brought from Banda.

He said the four labourers, who loaded the red sand on the truck in Banda and unloaded it in Rae Bareli, were also questioned to check whether they had any connection with the expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides, who were accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and thus planned out the accident. Sengar is accused of raping the girl in 2017.

The official said the CBI sleuths asked all these people about their location and movement on the day of the accident. He said their mobile phone call details were sought to corroborate their statements.

The official said truck owner Devendra Kishore Pal, his brother Dinesh Pal, truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal, all residents of Fatehpur, and the cleaner Mohan Srivas, resident of Banda, were quizzed earlier to probe the allegations of criminal conspiracy.

Earlier on Monday, 15 police constables, including nine of now and six of sometime earlier, posted in the security of Unnao rape survivor, were questioned by the CBI. They were questioned as the role of the security personnel were put under suspicion as the gunner and two women constables, who were deployed in the survivor’s security, did not accompany her on the day of accident.

The gunner Sudesh Kumar and two women constables Ruby Patel and Sunita Devi were suspended by the Unnao SP MP Verma for their alleged negligence in performing their duties.

Moreover, the CBI on Sunday had carried out comprehensive searches at 17 locations in four districts of the state, including the house of Sengar, as part of its ongoing investigation.

Earlier, on July 28, the accident took place when the survivor along with her lawyer, aunt and the aunt’s sister, was going to meet her uncle, who was lodged in Rae Bareli district jail in a separate case of attempt to murder in 2000. The car had collided with the truck near Ataura police outpost under Gurubakshganj police station of Rae Bareli.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 19:39 IST