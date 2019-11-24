ASI, ex-SPO among three held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:05 IST

A police personnel was arrested for alleged drug peddling, along with two accomplices, including a former special police officer (SPO) on Saturday.

The special task force (STF) recovered 500gm opium from their possession. Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal has suspended the errant cop and initiated departmental inquiry against him to probe his involvement in the drug nexus and decide whether to dismiss him or not. He is also being retired forcefully, Agrawal said.

The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagjit Singh, 57, of Police Colony in Jamalpur; former SPO Angrej Singh, 47, of Deep Nagar in Bathinda; and Lakhwinder Singh alias Mantu, 47, of Adarsh Nagar in Bathinda. Lakhwinder is a a taxi driver and a relative of the ASI, while Angrej is his friend.

The accused were smuggling the contraband in a Honda Amaze car, belonging to Lakhwinder, which the STF has impounded. The ASI was deputed in the clerical staff at additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarter) Deepak Pareek’s office since past 11 years.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said that following a tip-off, the Ludhiana unit of STF has arrested the accused near Manju Cinema in Dholewal late on Saturday. The STF team recovered 500gm opium from the accused’s possession during checking.

The AIG added that the accused used to smuggle opium from Sirsa in Haryana and sell it to addicts in Ludhiana. The accused are addicts and involved in the racket to meet their drug needs.

“Lakhwinder is already a convict in another drug peddling case. He is also facing cases of cheating and drug peddling in Bathinda. Angrej had joined the police force as an SPO in Ferozepur in 1996. In 2006, two under-trials had fled from his custody and an FIR was lodged against him. He never joined back duty after this and was ultimately dismissed,” the AIG said.

“ASI Jagjit had joined the force in 1986. He has severed at multiple police stations so far. The ASI has confessed to his involvement in drug peddling since five years,” he added.

The accused used to show his identity card at checkposts and get away easily.

STF Ludhiana in-charge, inspector Harbans Singh, said that a case under Sections 18, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at STF Mohali.

The STF produced the accused before a local court on Sunday. The court has remanded the accused to one-day in police custody.

This is the second in one week where a cop has been arrested for drug peddling. On November 18, the STF had arrested constable Amandeep Singh and recovered 51gm heroin from his possession.