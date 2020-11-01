ASI shot dead on highway in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, son injured

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:54 IST

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran on Saturday night.

The incident took place at 11 pm, said deputy superintendent of police Suchha Singh, adding that their preliminary finding has suggested that ASI Gurdeep Singh was shot dead during a robbery bid. The ASI and his son Manpreet Singh were on their way to Kaka Kandiala village, 5 km from the district headquarters, when they were attacked, he added.

We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, said the DSP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.