e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ASI shot dead on highway in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, son injured

ASI shot dead on highway in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, son injured

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran on Saturday night.

The incident took place at 11 pm, said deputy superintendent of police Suchha Singh, adding that their preliminary finding has suggested that ASI Gurdeep Singh was shot dead during a robbery bid. The ASI and his son Manpreet Singh were on their way to Kaka Kandiala village, 5 km from the district headquarters, when they were attacked, he added.

We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons, said the DSP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In