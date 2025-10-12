Edit Profile
crown
    Assam CID now has definite angle in Zubeen Garg death case, says Assam CM

    Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg's dying moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday and appear before the CID

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:49 PM IST
    PTI
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the CID now has a “definite angle” in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case after receiving the viscera report.

    Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in a swimming incident. (HT File)
    Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in a swimming incident. (HT File)

    Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg's dying moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday and appear before the CID to record their statements.

    "The Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. I am happy to say that now the CID has got a definite angle into the case. Within a very few days, the entire chronology of the Zubeen Garg (death case) will be presented before the court," he said in a Facebook Live session.

    The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

    After Garg's post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to CFL for a detailed examination.

