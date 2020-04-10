Assuming they came for NPR survey, Mumbra locals push TMC staff

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:21 IST

Around seven medical staffers of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), who had gone to survey the houses at Amrut Nagar in Mumbra on Friday, were pushed and abused by a group of residents, who thought the survey was for National Population Register (NPR).

TMC registered a case against two residents and locked down 38 buildings with 7,500 residents.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Residents got into a scuffle with our staffers —one medical officer, two clerks and four nursing staff. They also tried to attack the medical team. We have registered a case against two people under IPC section 353 for obstructing work of a public servant among other sections.” Twelve buildings in Kalwa too will be locked down.

A TMC official said, “There are nine positive cases from Amrut Nagar which is the highest in a one-kilometre area across Thane. Our medical staff has started door-to-door survey to screen residents’ health. We had to ask questions on how many members live in one house, do they have any travel history, their age and sex.”

A woman from Amrut Nagar, Kausa, said they refused to give details as they thought it is either for census or NPR. “However, after the local corporator and civic officials spoke to us, we cooperated with them.”

Assistant commissioner of police, S Ghosalkar, said, “We have registered a case against two people who are in their 40s. We have sent a notice to them to be present in the police station for further inquiry.”